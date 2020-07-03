Arlene B. Ferguson
McSherrystown - Arlene B. Ferguson, 87, entered into God's eternal care Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Born on Wednesday, September 21, 1932, in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Charles A. and Mabel M. Renoll Yingling. She is also preceded in death by her husband, William C. Breighner and her son, Jeffrey C. Breighner. Arlene owned her own beauty salon in the 1970's, and enjoyed bowling, hunting, and Bingo.
Survivors include her daughter Donna M. Therit, of Hanover; two grandchildren, Whitney A. Matthews, and her husband, Chris, of Hanover, and Hilary V. Therit, and her fiancé, Jeremy Dazzo, of Virginia; two great-grandchildren, Adley and McKenna Matthews, of Hanover; and two siblings, Esther Martin, of Alabama, and Edward Yingling and his wife, Barbara, of Hanover.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 with a service to follow at 7 PM at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover.
In compliance with heath and public safety directives, those attending the service will be limited and asked to wear masks when in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325, or American Cancer Society
, 1004 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
