|
|
Arlene Laughman
York - Arlene H. Laughman (81) entered into God's care on Friday, June 28, 2019, at her home surrounded by loved ones. Born on May 21, 1938, in Andes, New York, she was the daughter of the late Dwight and Dorothy Holloway. Arlene was the wife of the late Thomas E. Breen and Clyde "Ike" Laughman.
Arlene was dedicated to her family, giving them inspiration to love, to teach and to propel forward for a better future.
She will be lovingly remembered by her siblings: Donna Morris and her husband James, her brother Gerald Holloway, and sister Marilyn Glazer; her two children: daughter Kelly D'Eramo, her husband Anthony and granddaughter Erica; son Dale Breen, his wife Michele, and granddaughter Katlyn and grandson Devin; six stepchildren: Stephen Laughman and wife Lynne, Lanny Laughman and wife Jean, Anthony Laughman and wife Sue, Philip Laughman and wife Lisa, Edith Staub and husband Greg, Laurie Williams and husband Dodd. She also leaves behind fifteen step-grandchildren; twelve step-great grandchildren; as well as several beloved nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Arlene was preceded in death by step-grandson Brain Laughman and step-great-grandson Samuel Oyler.
Arlene was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church, serving in many roles while spreading her love through the community.
Arlene found joy in tending to her gorgeous gardens, traveling around the world, knitting, enjoying her favorite ice cream at York Street Treat, playing cards, and hosting tea parties with her close friends and family.
Family and Friends are welcome to join in the celebration of Arlene's life. Viewings will be held at Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street York, on Tuesday, July 2, from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm and Wednesday July 3, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the church. Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor Don Slaybaugh at Asbury United Methodist Church, 340 East Market Street York, on Wednesday, July 3, at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Rachel, 4855 Board Road, Mount Wolf, PA 17347 or to a .
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun from July 1 to July 2, 2019