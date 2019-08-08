Services
East Berlin - Arthur E. Glazier, Jr, 66, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at his home, after a long struggle with cancer. He was very brave and had a wonderful outlook throughout his battle.

Arthur was born in Raleigh, NC, the son of his loving mother and caretaker, Julia Glazier of East Berlin, and the late Arthur E. Glazier, Sr, who passed away July 1, 2015

He was loved and cherished by all who knew him and he never met a stranger. Arthur loved to kayak and had a huge thirst for knowledge. His broad interest were present till his last days. He fought a good battle and will be missed by all who knew him. Arthur's kindness touched everyone.

In addition to his mother Julia, Arthur is survived by two sons, Malcolm Glazier of CA, and Quentin Glazier of Fl., both being his pride and joy, and his adoring twin sister and best friend, Debra Sneed and her husband Mike of East Berlin,

A memorial service will be held at a future date. The family invites all to come and visit at his mother's home, 206 East King St., East Berlin, and share your memories. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to VNA Hospice of Spring Grove/Hanover, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA. 17331. The Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 8, 2019
