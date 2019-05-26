Arthur M. "Skip" Eckert



Hanover - Arthur M. "Skip" Eckert, Jr. 89, went to be with our Lord, Monday, May 20, 2019.



Born in Harrisburg, PA on June 12, 1929, he was the son of the late Arthur M. and Helen M. (Swartz) Eckert. He was the loving husband of the late Anna Jane "Daney" (Erb) Eckert who died November 19, 2014.



Mr. Eckert was a 1947 graduate of Eichleberger High School, where he was a captain of the football team in 1946 and named to the All South Penn Conference Football Teams in 1945 and 1946. He received his BA from Gettysburg College in 1954.



Skip was a veteran of the United States Army having served his country proudly during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Sprint after 30 years of service as an Area Manager.



Mr. Eckert was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA. He was a former board member of the Carlisle YMCA, Cumberland County Industrial Development Corporation, and the Gettysburg College Alumni Executive Board. He was a life member of the VFW, the NRA, and the Telephone Pioneers. He was a member of the Chambersburg Rifle & Pistol Club and the Green Springs Rod & Gun Club.



Skip is survived by his son, Arthur "Skipper" M. Eckert III; five grandchildren, Arthur M. Eckert IV, Teresa J. Eckert, Andrew S. Eckert, Eva R. Eckert, and Scott M. Eckert; seven great-grandchildren, Arthur M. Eckert V, Iona L. Eckert, Quinton Z. Orendorff, Adrian A. Orendorff, Marley M. Orendorff, Arielle L. Eckert, Chloe M. Eckert; and a sister, Shirley A. Spangler. He was preceded in death by a son, Scott Eckert.



A funeral service to celebrate and remember Skip will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, with the Rev.1 Kirk A. Griffin officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rolling Green Cemetery, Camp Hill, PA.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Scott Eckert Conservation Memorial Scholarship c/o Penn State Mont Alto,1 Campus Dr, Mont Alto, PA 17237.



The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary