Audrey M. King
Audrey M. King

Hanover - Audrey M. King, 99, of Hanover, PA, entered into God's eternal care, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home with her daughter by her side.

Born January 23, 1921 in Kingsdale, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Shelton and Cora (Starner) Shelton. Audrey was married to Roger H. King for 25 years.

Audrey was not a member of any church, but she was very fond of Reverend Scott Sager and sometimes attended St. David's U.C.C. with her granddaughter.

Audrey worked in a canning factory in Littlestown, PA in her younger years. She enjoyed amusement parks, walking animals, playing cards, camping, picnicking at Caledonia State Park, listening to country music, and spending time with family.

Audrey is survived by her children, Ruby Bussard, Shirley Taylor, Catherine Marshall, Linda Kessel, Gene King, Rita Crowl, and Donald King. She was pre-deceased by her husband and two children, Bernice Thoman and Clifford King. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Audrey's long life will be held 11:00am, Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Rev. Scott A. Sager officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:00-11:00am, Thursday, November 19, 2020 followed by the service. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.

Contributions in Audrey's memory may be made to St. David's United Church of Christ, 142 Hobart Road, Hanover, PA 17331.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
