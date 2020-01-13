|
Audrey M. Weiss
Hanover - Audrey M. Weiss, 88, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center.
Born October 5, 1931 in West Orange, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late John and Ann (Byram) Hendershot. Audrey was the loving wife of the late William O. Weiss with whom she shared 55 years of marriage until his passing on July 31, 2010.
Audrey loved being with her family and attended numerous sporting events, plays and band competitions to cheer her loved ones on. Audrey also worked as an office administrator in various medical offices for many years. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting in her early years and more recently enjoyed writing short stories and poetry, which she happily shared with her fellow Homewood at Plum Creek neighbors.
Audrey is survived by son, William A. Weiss of Ocean City, MD, a daughter, Margaret W. Taylor and husband Robert D. Taylor, Jr. of Langhorne, PA, three grandchildren, Joshua Taylor and wife Sharon, Leah Taylor Forman and husband Alex, and Billy Weiss, one great granddaughter, Kennedy Forman and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Hendershot.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2pm Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Homewood at Plume Creek Chapel, followed by a memorial service to be held at 2PM. Burial will be held privately at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Audrey may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Homewood at Plum Creek Retirement Community, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020