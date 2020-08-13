1/1
Audrey Miller
{ "" }
Audrey Miller

Hanover - Audrey F. (Malehorn) Miller, 73 of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home. She was the loving wife of the late Blaine E. Miller who passed away February 21, 2014; together they shared 29 years of marriage.

Born April 13, 1947, in Manheim Township, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Mary Malehorn.

Mrs. Miller is survived by three children, daughter, Annette Miller of Hanover; a son, Blaine E. Miller, II and his wife Tammy of New Oxford, daughter, Theresa Faye Link; six grandchildren, some of which include, James Cool of Hanover, Breanna Pribble of New Oxford, Zander Miller of New Oxford; a brother, Robert Malehorn, two sisters, Annamae Aumen and Jean Dell and one great grandchild.

In addition to her parents and husband, Audrey was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Livingston, Ruth Thoman and a brother, David Malehorn.

There will be no public viewing; following cremation a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a breast cancer awareness fund in Hanover called Pink Out Inc., 1150 Carlisle Street Ste 10 PMB 189, Hanover, PA 17331.

To share memories of Audrey F. (Malehorn) Miller, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.








Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
