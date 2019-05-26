Audrey P. Noonan



Hanover - Audrey P. Noonan, 93, of Hanover, PA, entered our Lord's eternal care on Monday, May 20th, 2019 at Cross Keys Village Personal Care.



Born May 28, 1925, in Plymouth, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Thelma Powell. Audrey was the loving and devoted wife to her husband - the late Frank Noonan, Sr. for forty years before his death in 1995.



Audrey was a long-time member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA.



Audrey was an alumnus of Plymouth High School after which she graduated from Wilkes Business College in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Audrey came to Hanover after her husband accepted a position as teacher and coach with the Hanover School District.



Audrey loved her family - grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved to bake cakes, cookies, and pastries as she did at Hanover Sr. High School for more than 15 years. Her great-grandchildren lovingly called her "Cookie-Maw".



Audrey is survived by two children - Jane Noonan Long and her husband James P. Long of New Oxford, PA; and Frank Noonan Jr. and his wife Dory of Myerstown, PA. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Sean Noonan of Sarasota, FL; Courtney Katos of Lititz, PA; Jeremy Long of Colorado Springs, CO; Erik Long of New Oxford, PA; and Madeline Noonan of Myerstown, PA. Audrey is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren - Jadyn Long, Noah Long, and Elijah Geiman all of Hanover, PA.



A memorial service to celebrate and remember Audrey's life will be held 11:00 AM, on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 129 Charles Street, Hanover, PA. The family will greet friends after the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 129 Charles Street, Hanover, PA 17331.



The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.