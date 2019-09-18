|
Audrey R. Garrett
York - The gentle soul of Audrey Louise Reck Garrett, age 97, passed to her Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Country Meadows of York-West. For 66 years, she was the wife of the late Sterling L. Garrett, who passed away in 2009.
Born November 26, 1921 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Clarence M. and Cora E. (Garvick) Reck, graduated from Eichelberger High School, class of 1939, and retired from Faith United Church of Christ. A long time faithful member of Faith UCC, she was also a member of its Semper Fidelis Sunday School Class, Young Faith Class, and Senior Moments.
Mrs. Garrett is survived by two sons, Timothy S. Garrett, and his wife Beverly, of Greenbrier, Tennessee, and Thomas R. Garrett, and his companion Elaine Pencek of York; a daughter, Constance E. King, and her husband Henry, of Snellville, Georgia; three grandchildren, Scott Garrett, Mindy King Ruiz, and Jonathan King; seven great grandchildren; and a brother Cyril M. Reck of Seattle, Washington.
The family would like to send their eternal gratitude to the staff, past and present, of Country Meadows and Grane Hospice for their loving care of "Grandma".
Visitation is scheduled for 1-2:00 PM, with services immediately following on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Faith United Church of Christ, 425 Pacific Avenue, York, with her grandson, Pastor Jonathan King and Rev. Ronald J. Oelrich, officiating. Private burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Hanover. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Church of Christ, Building Fund, 425 Pacific Avenue, York, PA 17404
Published in Evening Sun from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019