Ava Marie Lawrence
Abbottstown - Ava Marie Lawrence, 8, entered into God's eternal care on Monday, May 4, 2020 following a brave battle with cancer.
Born on Friday, September 23, 2011 in York, she was the daughter of Brent Lawrence of Abbottstown and the late Amanda Lynn Sneeringer. She was also preceded in death by her great-great-grandfather, Laverne Lawrence.
Ava had an infectious smile and she was constantly happy. She loved anything that involved Disney, unicorns, dogs and cats. Her favorite color was Purple. She was a Raven's fan and also enjoyed the beach and race cars. She liked to play with her dolls and play games on her tablet.
In addition to her father, Ava is survived by two brothers, Dylan Lawrence and Connor Sneeringer; a sister, Chloe Sneeringer; paternal grandparents, Tony and Maria Lawrence; maternal grandfather, Billy Wierman, all of Hanover; maternal grandmother, Linda Wierman of York; paternal great-grandparents, Terry and Joan Lawrence; maternal great-grandparents, Bill and Mary Wierman; maternal great-grandmother, Linda Null, all of Hanover; paternal great-great-grandmother, Helen Lawrence of New Oxford; four aunts, Ashley Lawrence of McSherrystown, Ashley Mayr and her husband, Ryan, Kelly Garcia and Ann Wierman, all of Hanover; an uncle, Robert Null of York; and numerous cousins
In compliance with state and health guidelines during this time, a memorial mass will be held at a later date. The private viewing for Ava will be live streamed on her memorial tribute page at PanebakerFuneralHome.com Friday at 10 AM. A recording of her graveside service will also be available Saturday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hershey Four Diamonds Fund, 1249 Cocoa Avenue #115, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Evening Sun from May 6 to May 7, 2020