B. Jean Fisher
B. Jean Fisher

Hanover - B. Jean Fisher, 77, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at UPMC Community Osteopathic Hospital, Harrisburg, PA.

Born December 26, 1942 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter M. and Amelie C. (Bankert) Mathias. Jean was the loving wife of the late LeRoy E. Fisher.

Jean was a member of Hanover First Church of God, Hanover, PA. She was a retired financial consultant, having worked in the banking industry for over thirty years. She began at Farmer's Bank, then Dauphin Deposit, then AllFirst, and finally M&T Bank.

Jean enjoyed sewing, going to the beach, and spending time with family and friends.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Wendy Phillips; a granddaughter, Rebecca L. Phillips; and a sister, Joanne M. Emig. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert C. Mathias, and Donald W. Mathias.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Hanover First Church of God, 600 Fairview Drive, Hanover, PA with Rev. Dan Thomas, and Rev. Jerry Shoap co-officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul's Dubs Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00 am, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the church. In compliance with health and public safety regulations, all who attend are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jean's memory may be made to Hanover First Church of God, 600 Fairview Drive, Hanover, PA 17331.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
