B. Rosemary Eline
Hanover - B. Rosemary Eline, 79, beloved wife of William C. "Bill" Eline, was granted her Wings by God on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at York Hospital.
Born on Monday, November 25, 1940 in Gettysburg, she was a daughter of the late Roy A. Bream, Sr. and Mabel E. Gochenauer Bream. A 1958 graduate of Eichelberger High School, she served as the class secretary and was still serving on the Class Reunion Committee. Rosemary will be remembered as being a hard working, tenacious and skilled secretary. She was employed by her father at Roy Bream Chevrolet, the Hanover Evening Sun, Jiffy Manufacturing and the Hanover Public School District for many years before her retirement.
Rosemary was an active member of Trinity United Church of Christ where she sang with the choir, was a member of the handbell choir, and was active with the Toy Workshop Ministry. She enjoyed spending Tuesday evenings with her Tuesday evening card club, going to the annual Gochenauer Ladies Luncheons, cooking, baking and knitting. She was an empathetic and sympathetic person, who was a good listener. She would willingly donate her time to those in need and could be depended on to provide rides for people to wherever they needed to go. Most importantly, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of nearly 60 years, are two sons, Gregory M. Eline and his wife, Wendy, of Hanover and Troy W. Eline and his wife, Susan, of Spring Grove; three grandsons, Sean Eline, Jim Miller and Chad Eline; four great-grandchildren, Lucas and Brooklyn Eline, and Lexie and Gavin Miller; a sister, Marlene Hansen and her husband, Frederick Hansen, II; two brothers, Roy A. Bream, Jr. and his wife, Shirley, and Frederick H. Bream and his companion, Theresa Caporuscio; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends who would like to express condolences and share memories may visit anytime from 1-4 PM on Saturday, October 17, at the home of Marlene Hansen at 6656 Manor Drive in Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 116 York Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
