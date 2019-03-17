Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara DeGroft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. DeGroft


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara A. DeGroft Obituary
Barbara A. DeGroft

Littlestown - Barbara A. DeGroft, 64, of Littlestown, died Wed, March 13, at her home. She was widow of Alan L. DeGroft who died Sept 22, 2014. Born Aug 18, 1954 in Hanover, Barb was the daughter of the late Irvin "Buddy" & Evelyn (Speelman) Straley. She was a 1972 graduate of Littlestown High School and was retired from Hillcrest Restaurant, Littlestown as a cook since Dec 24, 2014.

Surviving are her daughter Tracey A. DeGroft of Littlestown; her brothers: Steve Straley & Glenna of McKnightstown; Paul Straley & Tracy of Camp Hill; her sisters: Carol "Jean" Wiatrak & Rich of Hanover and Pamela Shuler & Bill Arentz of Littlestown. Barb was predeceased by her sister, Brenda Straley. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Littlestown.

Funeral Service is Monday, March 18, at 1 P.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. Christopher Thomas & Chaplain Betty Fundalewicz of Compassionate Care Hospice, Camp Hill, officiating. Viewing is Sunday, March 17, from 2 - 4 P.M. at the funeral home. Entombment is in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. Memorials in Barb's name may be made to: - 924 N. Colonial Ave., York, PA 17403. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now