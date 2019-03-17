|
Barbara A. DeGroft
Littlestown - Barbara A. DeGroft, 64, of Littlestown, died Wed, March 13, at her home. She was widow of Alan L. DeGroft who died Sept 22, 2014. Born Aug 18, 1954 in Hanover, Barb was the daughter of the late Irvin "Buddy" & Evelyn (Speelman) Straley. She was a 1972 graduate of Littlestown High School and was retired from Hillcrest Restaurant, Littlestown as a cook since Dec 24, 2014.
Surviving are her daughter Tracey A. DeGroft of Littlestown; her brothers: Steve Straley & Glenna of McKnightstown; Paul Straley & Tracy of Camp Hill; her sisters: Carol "Jean" Wiatrak & Rich of Hanover and Pamela Shuler & Bill Arentz of Littlestown. Barb was predeceased by her sister, Brenda Straley. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Littlestown.
Funeral Service is Monday, March 18, at 1 P.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. Christopher Thomas & Chaplain Betty Fundalewicz of Compassionate Care Hospice, Camp Hill, officiating. Viewing is Sunday, March 17, from 2 - 4 P.M. at the funeral home. Entombment is in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. Memorials in Barb's name may be made to: - 924 N. Colonial Ave., York, PA 17403. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 17, 2019