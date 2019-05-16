|
Barbara A. Hull
Hanover - Barbara A. Hull, 71, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at York Hospital.
Barbara was born November 22, 1947, in New Oxford, the daughter of the late Fern D. and Florence E. (Feeser) Hull.
Barbara retired from Utz Foods, and was a life member of the Hanover Home Association.
Barbara is survived by three brothers, Donald Hull and his wife Brenda of Hanover, Robert Hull and his wife Sally of Hanover, and Gary Hull and his wife Brenda of New Oxford, a sister, Betty Reese of Hanover, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Harry Hull, and a sister, Brenda Hull.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the of Greater PA, 2595 Interstate Dr, Ste 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on May 16, 2019