Barbara A. Livelsberger
New Oxford - Barbara A. (Staub) Livelsberger, 80, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at The Gardens at Gettysburg.
Barbara was born September 27, 1939, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Ryland and Rita (Todt) Staub.
Barbara is survived by a son, Barry Livelsberger and his girlfriend Tammy Kuhns of New Oxford, a daughter, Beth Yealy and her husband Fred of Brooksville, FL, three grandchildren, Cecelia Yealy, Freddie Yealy and Chanler Heasley, and a brother, Joseph Staub of Mechanicsburg. She was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Neiderer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
