Services
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Livelsberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Livelsberger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Livelsberger Obituary
Barbara A. Livelsberger

New Oxford - Barbara A. (Staub) Livelsberger, 80, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at The Gardens at Gettysburg.

Barbara was born September 27, 1939, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Ryland and Rita (Todt) Staub.

Barbara is survived by a son, Barry Livelsberger and his girlfriend Tammy Kuhns of New Oxford, a daughter, Beth Yealy and her husband Fred of Brooksville, FL, three grandchildren, Cecelia Yealy, Freddie Yealy and Chanler Heasley, and a brother, Joseph Staub of Mechanicsburg. She was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Neiderer.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -