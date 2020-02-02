Services
Littlestown - Barbara A. Murren, 88, of Littlestown, died Saturday, Feb 1, 2020. She was the widow of Robert F. "Popcorn" Murren who died May 27, 2016. Born Aug 20, 1931, in Los Angeles, CA, Barb was the daughter of the late Catherine Cochran. She was a 1952 graduate of Mercy Nursing School of Baltimore and a registered nurse retiring from Hanover Hospital after about 30 years of employment.

Surviving are her five children: Douglas R. Murren & Jacqueline, Stephen J. Murren & Connie, Andrew P. Murren & fiance Cherrie Hill, Alexis A. Murren and Melissa C. Reynolds & John, all of Littlestown; her 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and her two sisters, Suzanne Sheely of Littlestown and Cathleen Small of Brandywine, MD. Barb was predeceased by her brother, Charles E. Cochran. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown. She loved being surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
