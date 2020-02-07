|
|
Memorial Mass for Barbara A. Murren, who died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, is Friday, Feb 14, at 10 A.M. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown with The Rev. C. Anthony Miller Celebrant. There will be no Viewing; however, the family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 13, 6 - 8 P.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown, with prayers at 7:45 P.M. Inurnment is in the parish cemetery. Memorials in Barbara's name may be sent to St. Aloysius at 29 S. Queen St., Littlestown, PA 17340 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-1942. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020