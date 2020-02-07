Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Murren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Murren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Murren Obituary
Memorial Mass for Barbara A. Murren, who died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, is Friday, Feb 14, at 10 A.M. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown with The Rev. C. Anthony Miller Celebrant. There will be no Viewing; however, the family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 13, 6 - 8 P.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown, with prayers at 7:45 P.M. Inurnment is in the parish cemetery. Memorials in Barbara's name may be sent to St. Aloysius at 29 S. Queen St., Littlestown, PA 17340 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-1942. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -