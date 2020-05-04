|
Barbara Brock
New Oxford - Barbara "Barbie" (Wellband) Brock passed peaceably on April 29, 2020 at Cross Keys Village in New Oxford, Pa at the age of 85.
Barbara is survived by her daughters: Lina Luenenberg of Denver, Colo.; Caron Masucci of Hanover, Pa.; and Ruth Brock of Charlotte N.C. Also, her six grandchildren: Jared Durban of Virginia Beach, Va., Erika Durban of Denver, Colo.; David Masucci of Alexandria, Va.; Dana Masucci of Baltimore, Md., Cassandra Luenenberg of Minneapolis, Minn.; and Annabelle Dulin of Austin, Tex. Barbara was also blessed with three great grandsons: Nealan Durban Elliot Durban, and Devlan Durban; all three residing in Virginia Beach, Va. She is preceded in death by her parents Wilbur Wellband and Florence (Lynch) Wellband of Canada; her first daughter, Betty Ann Brock; and her husband, Dr. Samuel Brock.
Barbara was born on February 23, 1935 in Montreal, Canada to Wilbur Wellband and Florence (Lynch) Wellband. She graduated from High School in Regina, Saskatchewan and attended Northwestern University in Chicago in 1952. Barbara married Sam on March 27, 1953. The couple lived in Chicago, Ann Arbor (Mich.), Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Bangor (ME), and Washington DC prior to spending most of their lives in Morgantown, W.Va. Sam was a professor of Forestry and Economics at West Virginia University. Barbara worked for many years working at various clerical and managerial positions at the University. In addition to raising three girls and her busy career, Barbara enjoyed playing the piano and raising dogs of various breeds. She was quite the animal lover! Upon retirement, the couple moved to Royal Oak, Md. in 1991. Barbara moved to Cross Keys Village in 2012.
Barbara's worldly remains will be cared for by Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., of Hanover, PA until they can be interned with Sam and Betty Ann at the cemetery of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in St. Michael's, Md. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
