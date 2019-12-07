|
Barbara E. Delozier
Hanover - Barbara E. Delozier, 98, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center.
Born July 18, 1921 in Factoryville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter J. and Ruth N. (Watkins) Rifenbary. Barbara was the loving wife of the late Dr. Joseph W. Delozier, MD with whom she shared 37 years of marriage until his passing on July 26, 1981.
Mrs. Delozier was a 1939 graduate of Holidaysburg High School and a 1943 graduate of Indiana State Teacher's college with a B.S. in Elementary Education. In her junior year of college, she was given two honors. She was chosen as one of the Charm Girls for the 1942 yearbook and was elected President of the Sigma, Sigma, Sigma Sorority. During her college career she was also a member of the National Honor Fraternity, Alpha Phi Gamma, the Panhellenic Association, and was secretary of her class.
Barbara was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, a life member and former Board Member of the Hanover Hospital Auxiliary, member of the Hanover Area Historical Society, and former member of the Hanover Country Club.
Mrs. Delozier enjoyed reading, gardening, collecting antiques and antiquarian books, and making quilts. She had a special love for all animals, especially dogs.
Barbara is survived by her children, Bonnie G. Huntzinger and husband Tom, Joseph W. Delozier, Jr. and wife Connie all of Hanover, three grandchildren, Thomas E. Huntzinger, Amy N. Goodfellow, and J. W. Delozier, III, 5 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Memory Lane at Homewood for the wonderful care given to Barbara before her passing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Barbara to the Guthrie memorial Library, 2 Library Place, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019