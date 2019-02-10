|
Barbara Glover Anderson
East Berlin & Naples, FL - Barbara Glover Anderson, age 83, left her earthly home on January 27th and is now in Heaven dancing with Jesus.
Barbara was the wife of Jack Anderson and the mother of Gail and Neil Bixler, Vicki and Tom Leister and Mark and Tracy Anderson. She also leaves behind to celebrate her life her grandchildren, Stacy Bixler, Katie and Brian Stonesifer, Megan McGinley, Joe Anderson, Matthew Leister and Shane Anderson. Her legacy continues through her great-grandchildren, Ayden and Ava McGinley.
Barb was a child and devout follower of Christ and embodied the true meaning of grace and love. She lit up the world wherever she went. She was a lovely woman and had a beautiful soul that was adored by anyone she met.
Barbara was an esteemed graduate of the University of Pennsylvania's Nursing program in 1956. As a wife, she supported her husband in his thriving business by working in the busiest season of the year. As a mother, she was her three children's biggest cheerleader in anything they strived toward. In her early life Barb enjoyed boating, traveling, playing tennis and golf. Throughout her life painting was her passion and her beloved art decorates the homes of her family and friends.
Barbara's Memorial will be held on February 27th at The Intersection Church, 1980 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Family and friends visitation will be from 5:30-6:30 PM, the service following at 7:00 PM.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 10, 2019