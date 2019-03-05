|
Barbara L. Bowersox
Hanover - Barbara Lou Bowersox of Hanover, formerly of Pikesville, MD, entered into God's eternal care on Sunday March 3, 2019 at her home with family by her side. She was the loving wife of Gordon E. Bowersox, to whom she was married 56 years.
Born April 8, 1941 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Marian L. (Ronan) Smithmyer and the late Bernard A. Smithmyer.
She was a 1959 graduate of Seton High School in Baltimore, MD, and worked at Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Hunt Valley, MD.
Barbara was a member of the Sacred Heart Basilica in Hanover. She was an avid reader, bingo and card player, and Baltimore football fan. Known as Bobbie to many, her family was very important to her and she was always available to them. By sharing her wisdom, she helped others to live the same happy and amazing life she enjoyed.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are three daughters and two sons, Laura and husband Robert Polashuk, Susan and husband Christopher Byers, Julie and husband Seth Hankins, Gordon E. Jr. and wife Melinda Bowersox, and Steven Bowersox; sister Audrey O'Sullivan; eleven grandkids, Michael, Elizabeth and husband James, Brian and wife Nancy, Andrew and wife Caroline, Spencer, Chance, Emily, Henry, John, Brandon, and Alex; two step grandchildren, Camden and Dylan; eight great grandkids, Mila, Caleb, Aiden, Perry, Reid, Noah, Graeme and Sydney; and three nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by a brother Bernard "Chip" Smithmyer.
A celebration of life service will be held 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave, McSherrytown, PA, 17344, with Rev. Joseph R. Howard officiating. Viewing will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Following the service, the family will receive friends and share memories at her home in Hanover, PA.
Memorial contributions in memory of Barb may be made to the University of Maryland Cancer Center, 22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 5, 2019