Barbara Mackley
Barbara Mackley

Hanover - Barbara Ann Mackley, 69 of Hanover, passed away peacefully at Hanover Hospital on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Charles R. "Dick" Mackley.

Born April 27, 1951 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Clarence B. and Mary L. (Landis) Rice.

Barbara enjoyed helping others and caring for people in need. She displayed her passion in a dedicated career as a Registered Nurse and founded the Transplant Support Group. She was a graduate of Waynesboro High School (1969), the University of Pittsburgh with a BS in Nursing, and Western Maryland College with a Master's degree in Counseling. She also worked as school nurse at EH Markle Middle School in SWSD. Barbara overcame many obstacles in her life, including her battle with cancer and then the unexpected death of her first husband, Daniel H. Hladio in 1985, which left her to raise three children on her own. These hardships made her a very strong woman, but they never diminished her great sense of humor and she still did everything with a smile. As a devoted member of Hanover First Church of God and the Hanover Council of Churches, Barbara was dedicated to serving God and her community. She enjoyed quilting and entertaining her family and friends. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren immensely.

In addition to her husband, Charles, Barbara is survived by 3 Biological Children: Natalie S. Hladio and her partner, Joel; Deborah A. Ernst and her husband, Joseph; and Daniel V. Hladio and his wife, Jaclyn; 2 Stepchildren: Dr. Heath Mackley and his wife, Holly; and Brittany Carey and her husband, Forrest; 16 grandchildren: Gavin, Dexter, Dracen, Jolene, Maverick, Tanner, Laci, Gracie, John, Daniel, Annalise, CJ, Lilly, Elizabeth, Esther and Saoirse; 4 Siblings: Eugene Rice and his wife, Verna Ruth; John Rice and his wife, Melody; Vaughn Rice; and Cheryl Hade and her husband, Orville.

A memorial service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 11am at the Hanover First Church of God; 600 Fairview Drive in Hanover with Pastor Dan Thomas officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of America; 298 S. Progress Ave.; Harrisburg, PA 17109 or to The Hanover Hospital Special Needs Auxiliary online at https://www.pinnaclehealth.org/giving-back/ or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory in Hanover. To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com






Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
