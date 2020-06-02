Barbara Stegner
1934 - 2020
Barbara Stegner

Hanover - Barbara Mae Stegner, 86, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Monday, May 29, 2020 at Hanover Hall. She was the loving wife, for 45 years, of William Kinsey Stegner who passed away on October 5, 1998.

Born January 12, 1934 in Dallastown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter Roy Daugherty, Sr. and Olive Marie (Weitkamp) Daugherty.

Barbara was a graduate of Dallastown High School, class of 1951. She then went on to graduate from West Side Osteopathic Hospital as a nurse. Mrs. Stegner was a private duty nurse in the Dallastown area for a number of years and then was employed at Homewood, for 19 years, as a Certified Nursing Assistant, retiring in 1996 from Homewood at Plum Creek. She loved being outdoors doing gardening and going to the beach. Barbara was also an avid collector of antiques especially of African American dolls.

Barbara was a 55 year member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Dallastown and also attended Lohr's Memorial United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church, Hanover.

Mrs. Stegner is survived by her children, Cathy A. Stegner of Hanover and Mark W. Stegner of York; her sister, Gloria K. Hake of Dallastown; her nephews, Keith, Kevin and Gary Hake; and her sister-in-law, Phyllis Daugherty of Red Lion and a number of other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Kelly Lynn Stegner and her brother Walter R. Daugherty, Jr.

A private viewing will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Dallastown Union Cemetery. A memorial service, for family and friends, will be held at a later date at First United Methodist Church, Hanover after the corona virus pandemic has passed.

For those desiring, contributions in memory of Barbara Stegner may be made to; First United Methodist Church, 200 Frederick St., Hanover, PA 17331 or the Alzheimer's Association. South Central PA Chapter, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

To share memories of Barbara Stegner and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
