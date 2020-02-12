|
|
Rev. Barbara Winey
Hanover - Rev. Barbara Jane Winey, 87, of Hanover PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Brethren Home at Cross Keys Village, New Oxford, PA.
Born July 24, 1932 in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul G. and Mary Ellen (Shambach) Winey.
Rev. Winey was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA.
Barbara was a 1950 graduate of John Harris HS, Harrisburg, PA, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1954 from Dickinson College, a Master of Arts in Religion in 1958, and a Master of Divinity degree in 1976, both from the Lutheran Theological Seminary, Gettysburg, PA.
Rev. Winey taught Junior High English for a year prior to receiving her master's degree, and then served as full-time Christian Education Director at the following three churches, Messiah Lutheran Church, South Williamsport, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waynesboro, and Grace Lutheran Church in State College from 1958-1978. After receiving her master's degree in Divinity and her ordination, she served as the Pastor of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Altoona, PA from 1978-1989; from 1989-1992 she served as the Second Pastor at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA; from 1992-1998 she served as the Supply Pastor at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York, PA, and as Visitation Pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church, Camp Hill, PA, retiring in 1998. During her 34 years of full-time service in the Lutheran Church, she participated in continuing education and many churchwide and Synodical committees in response to the needs of the larger church. She was the 32nd woman to be ordained into the Lutheran Church in America.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Barbara's life will be held 11 AM, Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church 127 York Street, Hanover, PA with her Pastor the Rev. E. Robert Burkhart officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 - 11 AM, Friday, February 14, 2020 at the church. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg, PA.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020