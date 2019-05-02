|
Barry E. Lentz
Hanover - Barry E. Lentz, 55, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home with his family by his side, after a battle with cancer. He was the husband of Jane F. (Storm) Lentz to whom he was married 28 years.
Born May 16, 1963 in Spring Grove, he was the son of the late Elwood V. Lentz Sr. and Grace J. (Ruth) Lentz.
Barry was a 1982 graduate of Spring Grove High School. He enjoyed the outdoors, his car and spending time with his friends and family. He will be dearly missed by his feline companion, Mittens.
Surviving in addition to his wife is one daughter, Kathleen E. Lentz of Hanover; four siblings, Elwood Lentz Jr., Larry Lentz and Kathy Becker all of Spring Grove and Nancy Murray of Seven Valleys. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Lentz and Mary Zeigler.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Rev. David DeLong officiating. Burial will be private. Friends and relatives will be received Friday 10:00 a.m. to the time of the service at the funeral home.
Contributions in memory of Barry may be made to Murphy Funeral Home to assist with the funeral expenses.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on May 2, 2019