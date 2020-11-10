1/1
Barry Noel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry Noel

Gettysburg PA - Barry R. Noel, 69, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Monday, November 9th, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital with his three children by his side.

He was born on September 11th, 1951 in Bonneauville, PA, the son of the late Rodney and Anne (Poist) Noel. He went to Littlestown High School and raised his family with the former Joy Fazenbaker in Gettysburg.

Barry was a lifelong member of the Gettysburg Fire Department and found fulfillment in a life helping others in their moment of need. He was happiest when exploring the firehouse with his grandsons, or with his toes in the sand listening to oldies music.

Barry is survived by his sister, Sue Noel; his children, Andrea Noel Dunn and her husband Andy, Derek Noel and his wife Cassandra, and Trisha Noel, and three grandchildren, Owen, Connor, and Kellen Dunn.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later time in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Gettysburg Fire Department, PO Box 3575, 35 Stratton Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or via https://everloved.com/life-of/barry-noel/.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved