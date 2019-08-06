|
Beatrice "Betty" Borger
Hanover - Longtime Hanover resident Beatrice Evelyn (Meeker) Borger died peacefully in her sleep on July 30, 2019, at the age of 92. Betty was born on February 15, 1927 on a farm in Potter Township, Centre County, PA, to Emma (Hoffman) Meeker and Van Dorn Meeker, the fifth of six children. She graduated from Snow Shoe High School in 1945. Her siblings Woodrow Meeker, Gertrude Meeker, James Meeker, Edith Sexton, and Isabel Shope all preceded her in death.
She was married to Harry D. Borger for nearly 54 years, until his death in 2000. They initially settled in Lock Haven, PA, where Betty worked as a Bell Telephone switchboard operator. In 1950 they moved to Hanover, PA, where they raised their two sons and Betty worked in retail and for R. J. Smith making draperies. In retirement she volunteered for her son's and daughter-in-law's bookstore, Hearts & Minds Books in Dallastown. She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Hanover for over 60 years, and she supported and volunteered with many ministries and community organizations. She was an avid square dancer and a founding member of the White Rose Squares and other regional square dancing clubs, where she and Harry taught hundreds of people how to square dance. She loved camping in their travel trailer, quilting, traveling, and family reunions.
Betty modeled a life of service and kindness. She is lovingly remembered by her sons Harry L. Borger & his wife Mary of Gettysburg, PA, and Byron K. Borger & his wife Beth of Dallastown, PA; grandchildren Angela L. Borger of Gettysburg, PA, Cynthia L. Lowe & her husband Greg of Abbottstown, PA, Stephanie E. Borger of Dallastown, PA, Micah K. Borger of Atlanta, GA, and Marissa A. Borger of Denver, CO; great-granddaughters Natalie C. and Elizabeth T. Lowe; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9 at Grace United Methodist Church, 55 Albright Drive, Hanover, PA 17331. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, and a Service of Death and Resurrection will be held at 11:00 AM, followed by burial in Rest Haven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 6, 2019