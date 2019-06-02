Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Beatrice "B" Farley


Beatrice "B" Farley Obituary
Beatrice 'Ms. B' Farley

Hanover - Beatrice "Ms. B" Farley, 93, of Hanover entered into God's eternal care on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek.

Born on Tuesday, February 16, 1926 she was a daughter of the late LeRoy and Elsie Wallet and the loving wife of nearly 60 years to Ernest J. Farley, Sr. who died in 2005. Mrs. Farley was preceded in death by her four siblings and her son, John Farley who died in 2018. Ms. B. was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Hanover Lioness Club and the South Hills Ladies Golf League. She was a proud lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Survivors include four children, Ernest Farley, Jr. and his wife, Brenda of Hanover, Michael Farley and his wife, Ann of Hanover, Barbara Hare and her husband, Joe of East Greenville, Patrick Farley of Hanover, and daughter-in-law, Barbara Farley, widow to John of Hanover; seven grandchildren, Todd, Tami, Erik, Joshua, Matthew, Derick and Anthony John; seven great-grandchildren, Madlyn, Camryn, Jordyn, Charlotte, Maisy, Grace and Henry.

A memorial service for Mrs. Farley will be held at 11AM Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover with The Rev. E. Robert Burkhart officiating. A graveside service will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a visitation two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 127 York St, Hanover, PA 17331.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on June 2, 2019
