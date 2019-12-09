|
Beatrice L. Brown
Hanover - Beatrice L. "Beatie" Brown, 70 of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center, with her family by her side. She was the wife of William D. Brown to whom she was married 50 years.
Born January 6, 1949 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. and Mary C. (Groft) Miller.
Beatie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, a member of the Parish Council of Catholic Woman and a 1966 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. She retired as a teacher's assistant from Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12. She enjoyed sewing, baking and spending time with her many friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Gail Gallagher of York and Robert Brown and wife Christy of Philadelphia; three grandchildren, Maddeline, Jared and McKenna; and one brother, William T. Miller and wife Diane of Hanover.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover with Rev. Matthew Morelli as celebrant. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again Saturday from noon to the time of the service at the church.
Contributions in memory of Beatie may be made to of South Central PA, 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019