Benjamin H. Noll, Jr.
Spring Grove - Benjamin Harnish Noll, Jr., 89, of Spring Grove, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side.
Born July 11, 1931 in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Benjamin H., Sr., and Elsie B. (Weaver) Noll. Benjamin was the loving husband of the late Alta Mae (Bomberger) Noll who died May 25, 2006, and with whom he shared fifty-two years of marriage.
Benjamin was a member of Hershey's Mennonite Church, Thomasville, PA, and served as a Deacon for fifty years.
Benjamin was a 1949 graduate of East Hempfield High School, Landisville, PA. He was a life-long farmer, and also worked as a clerk at Paul Sensenig's Meats and Tanger's Hardware.
Benjamin enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Benjamin is survived by his daughters, Barbara J. Brougher and her husband Pete of Spring Grove, PA, and Evelyn R. Halteman and her husband Edwin of Carlisle, PA; nine grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Lois E. Boll and her husband Roy; and a brother-in-law, Glenn Herr. He was preceded in death by a sister, Naomi W. Herr.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Bair's Mennonite Meeting House, 6925 York Road, Hanover, PA with moderator Elvin Rohrer officiating. Burial will be in York Road Cemetery, Hanover, PA. Viewings and times to share memories with the family will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the church.
Serving as casketbearers will be Terry Dougherty, Dale Rudolph, Wayne Shank, Titus Rohrer, Wesley Miller, and Thomas Brougher.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Benjamin's name may be made to Hershey's Mennonite Church, 4845 Biesecker Road, Thomasville, PA 17364.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
