Bernadine Bechtel



Hanover - Bernadine M. "Bernie" Bechtel, 92, wife of the late Jacob C. Bechtel, died on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek.



Born on Wednesday, November 10, 1926 in York Township, she was a daughter of the late C. Murphy and Carrie R. Stambaugh Paxton. Bernie was employed by Davidson H. & C. Co. Inc., but mostly she enjoyed being a housewife. She taught Sunday school for 43 years, a church choir member for 17 years and loved flower and vegetable gardening.



Bernie is survived by two sons; Shearod E. Bechtel and his wife, Carol Ann, of Glenville and Mark E. Bechtel of York; a sister, Viola Lauchman of Hanover; four grandsons, Neal Bechtel and his wife, Aimee, Corey Bechtel and his wife, Michelle, Matthew Bechtel and his wife, Marie, and Joseph Bechtel and his wife, Cassandra; and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by a brother, Donald E. Paxton.



Private services will be held in the future.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Penn State Hershey, Penn State College of Medicine, Office of University Development and Alumni Relations - A 120, Hershey, PA 17033, memo line "Children's Hospital".



Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary