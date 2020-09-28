Bernard F. Looney, Sr
New Oxford - Bernard F. Looney, Sr, 67, passed Saturday, September 26, 2020, at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Sharon T. (Lingg) Looney, who passed February 20, 2007.
Bernard was born July 17, 1953, in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late Lamah R. and Constance A. (Gabinski) Looney, Sr.
Bernard is survived by two daughters, Pamela D. Shanebrook of Hanover, and Teresa M. Looney of Gettysburg, a son. Bernard F. Looney, Jr of Pottstown, five grandchildren, and a sister, Dawn Bohn of MD.
Funeral services will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
.