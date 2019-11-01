|
Bernard Henry Lanham, Jr.
Hanover - Bernard Henry Lanham, Jr., 92, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Utz Terrace.
Born on Wednesday, February 9, 1927 in Baltimore, MD, he was a son of the late Bernard Henry Lanham, Sr. and Dora Wills Lanham. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirleen H. Lanham, who died September 13, 2019.
He was a proud Navy veteran and served on the USS Perry during WWII. He was also an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Baltimore. Bernard worked as a millwright for more than 30 years at Bethlehem Steel, where he received several letters of recognition.
Surviving is his son, Timothy S. Lanham, and his wife, Millie, of Miami, FL; and a sister, Shirley Strange.
Service for Mr. Lanham will be private.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019