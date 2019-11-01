Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Lanham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Henry Lanham Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Henry Lanham Jr. Obituary
Bernard Henry Lanham, Jr.

Hanover - Bernard Henry Lanham, Jr., 92, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Utz Terrace.

Born on Wednesday, February 9, 1927 in Baltimore, MD, he was a son of the late Bernard Henry Lanham, Sr. and Dora Wills Lanham. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirleen H. Lanham, who died September 13, 2019.

He was a proud Navy veteran and served on the USS Perry during WWII. He was also an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Baltimore. Bernard worked as a millwright for more than 30 years at Bethlehem Steel, where he received several letters of recognition.

Surviving is his son, Timothy S. Lanham, and his wife, Millie, of Miami, FL; and a sister, Shirley Strange.

Service for Mr. Lanham will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
Download Now