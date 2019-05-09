Bernard L. Garrett



Hanover - Bernard L. Garrett, 85, of Hanover, PA, entered into God's eternal care Monday, May 6, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover with his loving family by his side.



Born April 2, 1934 in Lineboro, MD, he was the son of the late Stewart W. & Treva M. (Grogg) Garrett. Bernard was the loving husband of Dolores E. (Bankert) Garrett with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.



Bernard was a member of St. Paul's Dubs United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA, where he was a former council member. He was a former member of the Republican Club, current member of AMVETS Post 22, the Hanover Home Association, the Western Maryland Railway Historical Society and a life member of the Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Company.



Mr. Garrett retired from SWAM Electric after 48 years of service as an Armature Motor Winder. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served his country proudly during the Korean War and also served in the United States Naval Reserve.



Bernard liked being outside and taking care of his yard. He was a model railroader and enjoyed 40 straight summers of beach vacations with his family. He loved supporting his grandchildren and great grandchild and attending their events.



In addition to his wife Dolores, Bernard is survived by his children, Diane E. Kline and husband Jeffery R. Kline, Karen A. LeGore and husband Donald M. LeGore, and Shawn D. Garrett and wife Jamie M. Garrett all of Hanover, PA, and his grandchildren, Neal T. LeGore, Kirsten R. Wentz, Justin R. Kline, Adam J. LeGore, Drake A. Garrett and Reese R. Garrett, and one great grandson, Liam S. Wentz.



A service to remember and celebrate Bernard's life will be held 11 AM, Friday, May 10th, 2019, at St. Paul's Dubs United Church of Christ, 1958 Dubs Church Road, Hanover, PA with Rev. Scott A. Sager and Rev. Bob Macfarlane officiating. Viewings and times to share memories with Bernard's family will be held from 6-8 PM, Thursday, May 9th, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, as well as from 10 -11 AM, Friday, May 10th, 2019 at the church. Burial will be in St. Paul's Dubs Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations in honor of Bernard be made to St. Paul's Dubs United Church of Christ, 1958 Dubs Church Road, Hanover, PA 17331.



Published in Evening Sun on May 9, 2019