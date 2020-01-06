|
Bernice A. Smith
Hanover - Bernice A. Smith, 98, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek.
Born on Thursday, April 7, 1921 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Clark D. and Jennie Werner Warehime. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Robert J. Smith, who died in 2014. Bernice was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, the "Y-Wives" and the National Chapter of the AARP.
Survivors include four daughters, Joan L. Reese and her husband, Michael, of Baltimore, MD, Carole A. Ahrens and her husband, Edward, of Glenville, Rebecca J. Cole and her husband, Dennis, and Margaret J. Warner and her husband, Macklyn, all of Hanover; 12 grandchildren, Douglas, Jeffrey, Laura and Brian Reese, Allison Kleinfelter, Emily McSparin, Andrea, Adam and Mitchell Cole, Kevin Warner, Kelly Kulp, and Kristi Hammond; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Rickrode.
The funeral will be held at 11 AM Friday, January 10, 2020 at Trinity United Church of Christ, Hanover, with The Rev. Kim Blocher officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolence Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331 or to Trinity United Church of Christ, 116 York Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020