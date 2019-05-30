Betty Frances Slagle



Hanover - Betty Frances Slagle, 97, entered into God's eternal care Monday, May 27, 2019, at UMC Pinnacle Hanover. Betty was the loving wife of the late Robert E. Slagle with whom she shared 65 years of marriage until his passing July21, 2010.



Born May 1, 1922 in Westminster, MD she was the daughter of the late John Wesley and Eva Belle (Barber) Mathias.



Betty was a member of the Y Wives Club, Hanover, Women's Republican Party, the former Lake Club, and the former Election's Committee. Accompanying her husband, Bob, Betty attended many civic and community functions with the Jaycees and Kiwanis organizations. Betty was a volunteer at the Hanover Hospital. Betty enjoyed wintering in Jekyll Island, Ga., as well as playing Bridge and 500 with her girlfriends.



Betty is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Shockites and husband Mark of Coatesville, Rebecca Zinn and husband Tom of Hanover; four grandchildren, M. Steven Shockites and wife Tara, Peter Shockites, Jennifer Zinn Kelly and husband Rich, and Jacqueline Klingerman and husband Joshua; and five great-grandchildren, August Thompson, Zoe Shockites, Joshua Klingerman, Gavin Klingerman, and Sadie Klingerman.



A funeral service to celebrate and remember Betty's life will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Chapel at Homewood at Plum Creek, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, with Rev. Elza Hurst officiating. A visitation and time to share memories will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, Monday, June 3, 2019 the chapel. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Hanover.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hanover YWCA, 23 West Chestnut Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331 or the Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolent Fund, 425 Westminster, Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.



The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with the arrangements.