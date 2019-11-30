Services
Betty H. Brenner

Hanover - Betty H. Brenner, 95, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Friday, November 29, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.

Born November 22, 1924, in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Beulah (Duncan) Hankle. Betty was the loving wife of James A. Brenner with whom she shared 70 years of marriage.

Betty was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA.

Betty was a 1942 graduate of Hanover High School and attended the Prowell Business School in York, PA. She worked as secretary to the Plant Manager at Doubleday Book Co. for six years, then worked as an accountant for Clay Garrett, CPA for forty-two years until her retirement in 1997.

Betty loved traveling, reading, playing bridge, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her loving husband, James, Betty is survived by her sons, Andy Brenner and wife Pam, Mike Brenner and wife Wanda all of York, PA; four grandchildren, Kelly Brenner and Steve Brenner, both of Lancaster, PA, Kari Worley of Dillsburg, PA, and Mike Brenner of Manchester, PA; eight great-grandchildren, Sloane Bretz, Sawyer Duncan, Keegan Brenner, and Mia Brenner all of Lancaster, PA, Mason Brenner and Liam Brenner both of Manchester, PA, and Charlotte Worley and Lila Worley both of Dillsburg, PA. She was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Hankle, Jr.

Funeral services to celebrate and remember Betty will be held 11:00AM, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA with the Rev. Faye Snyder officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00AM, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
