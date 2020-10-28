1/
Betty J. Dayhoff

Betty J. Dayhoff 88 entered into Gods eternal care Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Transitions Healthcare Gettysburg, PA.

She was the wife of Ervin Dayhoff who died May 6, 1985.

Born February 3, 1932 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late George and Edna Treadway.

She was retired from Pillowtex in Hanover.

Surviving are three daughters Jackie McMaster of Hanover, Sharon Phillips & Connie Bullock both of Abbottstown & one son Steve Dayhoff of Hanover, 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-grandchild.

Betty was preceded in death by a daughter Toni Klunk, 4 sisters & 2 brothers.

Following Cremation arrangements will be private at the discretion of the immediate Family.




Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
