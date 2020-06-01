Betty J. Jacobs
Hanover - Betty Jane (Campbell) Jacobs, 93, of Hanover, PA, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Manor Care North, York, PA with her loving family by her side.
Born August 1, 1926 in Mahaffey, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Grace C. (White) Campbell. Betty was the loving wife of the late Robert F. Jacobs who died June 15, 1993 and with whom she shared 43 years of marriage.
Betty was a member of Hanover First Church of God, Hanover, PA. She was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, the Senior Center of Hanover, Golden Visions, Hanover Home Association, and A.A.R.P. She was a volunteer with Hanover Red Cross blood services and food bank.
Betty was an avid reader and enjoyed travelling to Florida frequently with family and friends.
Betty is survived by four children, Bonnie A. Cromer and husband Michael of McSherrystown, PA, Steven R. Jacobs and wife Debbie of Ocala, FL, Brenda M. Bankert and husband Michael of Hanover, PA, and Dana L. Jacobs and wife Barbara of East Berlin, PA; six grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Irene B. Arnold, and Caroline A. Wright.
There will be no viewing and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenwor thyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.