Betty Jane Reynolds
Littlestown - Betty Jane Reynolds, 90, of Littlestown and formerly of Hanover, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Martin's Personal Care Home, Littlestown. She was the loving wife of Grant M. Reynolds who died February 27, 1994.
Born June 23, 1928 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Emmanuel and Eliza Jane (Bollinger) Wildasin.
Betty was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hanover and was a homemaker. She also worked with her husband and son in the family business, Reynolds' Fabricated Metals, Hanover. Betty enjoyed golf but above all she loved her family and adored her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son; Scott Reynolds and wife Janet, Hanover and was the loving grandmother to Loni, Brooke and Todd and great grandmother to Colten and Nolan.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings; Raymond Wildasin, Norman Wildasin, Catherine Trostle, Leroy Wildasin, Bernice Brenneman, Nettie Mae Runkle, Frances Wildasin and an infant brother and sister.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the dedicated staff of Martin's Personal Care Home, Sandy Martin, and Rhoda & Ron Smallwood. All provided love, support, and care to Betty during her time of need.
A committal service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Chapel at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 725 Baltimore St., Hanover.
Contributions in memory of Betty Jane Reynolds may be made to Spirit Trust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 260 West High Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 7, 2019