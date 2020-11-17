1/1
Betty Lee Daley
Betty Lee Daley

Littlestown - Betty Lee Daley, 93, of Littlestown, died Monday, Nov 16, at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. She was the widow of Gerald W. Daley who died Sept 22, 2013. Born July 14, 1927 in Graceham, MD, Betty was the daughter of the late Elmer G. & Genevieve H. (Gearhart) Miller. She was a homemaker.

Surviving are her son, Dwight D. Daley & Marie of Littlestown and her daughter, Sandra L. Miner & Mike of Hanover. Betty was predeceased by her brother, Elmer Miller and her sisters, Ruth Witherow and Jean Frock. She was a member of Redeemer's UCC, Littlestown where she participated in the Hustler's Class and Ladies Aid. Betty was an active life member of the Littlestown VFW Ladies Aux. She was a member of Hanover Pacers and Hanover Polka Express. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Funeral Service is Saturday, Nov 21, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown, with The Rev.'s Sterling Fritz and Ted Bowers officiating. Viewing is Saturday 10 -11 A.M. at the funeral home. COVID-19 restrictions will include mask wearing and social distancing.

Interment is in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Memorials in Betty's name may be sent to her church @ 107 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.




Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
