Betty R. Giannotto
York - Betty R. (Gathy) Giannotto, 79, passed Saturday, September 26, 2020, at ManorCare Kingston Ct. She was the wife of the late John Giannotto, who died in 2004, and the companion of the late Donald B. Larson, who died in 2015.
Betty was born January 1, 1941, in New Brunswick, NJ, the daughter of the late Samuel and Elizabeth (Novac) Gathy.
Betty lived most of her life in New Jersey. She moved to North Bend, PA after meeting Donald, and then moved back to the New Oxford area in her later years. She was an avid gardener, and she was obsessed with flowers. Betty loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, being outdoors and in nature, cooking, sewing and feeding birds.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Lisa A. Schuster and her husband William, and Stephanie A. Hausenfluck and her husband Mark, all of Hanover, a son, Jonathan M. Giannotto of York, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and her dog Smoky. She was predeceased by a daughter, Melanie Giannotto, a sister, Doris Antonevich, and a brother, Richard Gathy.
Following cremation, a graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 11:30 AM, at New Oxford Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams Co. SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
