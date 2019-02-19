|
Betty Spalding
DeLand, FL - Betty Pearl Spalding, 89 of DeLand, FL, formerly of Edgewater, FL, passed away February 15, 2019 at Villa Health and Rehab in DeLand. She was born May 3, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA, where she lived for many years. She graduated from Biglerville High School and attended York Junior College. Betty worked for many local retailers and was an artist of oil paintings. She also taught oil painting for many years. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Jay Spalding, her parents Robert and Pauline Gettier, son Jeffrey Spalding and sister Darlene Baumgardner. She is survived by her brothers Robert Gettier and Terry Gettier, both of Gettysburg, PA; grandson Lucas Spalding of Vero Beach, FL; great-grandchildren Christopher Spalding and Raquelle Spalding, both of Vero Beach, FL and many nieces and nephews. Date and time for a graveside service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 19, 2019