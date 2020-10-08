Betty W. Marshall
Hanover - Betty W. Marshall, 92, of Hanover, most recently of SpiriTrust Lutheran- The Village at Utz Terrace, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital from complications of COVID-19.
Born on Saturday, August 4, 1928 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Walter E. and Mary Storm Wagner. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Paul "Bud" Marshall, who died in 2002; two sisters, Miriam Amspacher and Nadine Tingling; and two brothers, Burnell and Donald Wagner. A 1946 graduate of New Oxford High School, she worked as a stockroom supervisor at Hanover Glove Company and was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Left behind to cherish her memory is a son, Robert P. Marshall and his wife, Valerie, of Baltimore.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM on October 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hanover by The Rev. Msgr. James M. Lyons. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In compliance with heath and public safety directives, those attending the service will be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing when in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5055 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com