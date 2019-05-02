|
Beverly A. Hartlaub
Hanover - Beverly A. Hartlaub, 81, passed away on Monday April 29th, 2019 at home with family. Born on June 9th, 1937 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Bernadine Noggle and the wife of late Ralph Hartlaub.
Beverly was survived by her daughters Jody Becker and Robin Hartlaub and son Darren Hartlaub; grandsons Adam Becker and Cody Becker and wife Jordan Becker; great-granddaughter Ashton Becker; sibling Sonia Staub. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Woodrow and Bernadine Noggle; husband Ralph Hartlaub; son Terrence Hartlaub; siblings Andrea Brubaker and Terrence Noggle.
In memory of Beverly, her request was for contributions to be made to the VNA. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the VNA; 440 Madison St. Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun on May 2, 2019