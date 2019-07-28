|
|
Beverly A. Jarvis
Hanover - Beverly A. Jarvis, 65, of Hanover, received her heavenly wings on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover. She was the loving wife of Steven W. Jarvis, Hanover. Together they shared 46 years of marriage.
She was born April 21, 1954 in Hanover, the daughter of Margaret Catherine (Hankey) Snyder, Hanover and the late Eugene Alan Snyder.
Beverly graduated from New Oxford High School in 1972 and was employed as a department manager with Ollie's, Hanover for 17 years. She enjoyed crafts, baking, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Jarvis, New Oxford, Angela Fisher and husband Bradley, Hanover and Amanda Clouser and husband Carl, York Haven; sisters, Linda Graham, Carlisle and Carol Strouse and husband Jeffrey, Northumberland; brother, Michael Snyder and wife Maggie, Kennett Square; 14 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
In addition to her father, Eugene Alan Snyder, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Shawn Jarvis and granddaughters, Autumn Utz Jarvis, Kennetha Utz Jarvis and Haven Fisher.
A graveside service will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11 AM at Marburg Memorial Gardens, 2510 Grandview Rd., Hanover with Pastor Beth George officiating.
To share memories of Beverly A. Jarvis please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 28, 2019