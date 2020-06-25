Beverly Anne Cox



Beverly Anne Cox, 77 years old, and a 42 year resident of McSherrystown, passed away on June 5, 2020, from Covid-19 at Newport Meadows Nursing Home.



Bev was born on September 21, 1942, in Coatesville, PA, and she was the older daughter of the late Harold and Anne (Wischuck) Sprout. She was a 1960 graduate of S. Horace Scott High School in Coatesville.



For over 55 years of marriage, she was the loving wife of William Wade Cox, who passed away on April 19.2020.



Most recently, Bev retired from Sears Hanover as a supervisor, with 15 years' service. She started her career as a nurse, quitting to devote herself to the full time job of raising her only child.



Bev was the driving force in starting the first Heritage Days annual celebration for McSherrystown, being able to purchase Christmas lights to decorate Main Street from the proceeds.



She was also well known for her devotion to her beloved Annunciation B.V.M. church, helping to ensure 24 hour coverage at the adoration chapel, or making sure someone was arranged to take up the gifts at every Mass.



Bev enjoyed being inducted , in 2013, into the Hall of Honor for all of her loving efforts for McSherrystown on the town's 250th anniversary. She would also be seen every Election Day, serving as staff or Director of Elections for decades.



Beverly is survived by her only child, son Steven Wade Cox of Tiburon CA, and his wife Susan, and Bev's only 2 grandchildren, Lily Valyrie and Nathaniel Joseph.



Bev is also survived by the loving younger sister she always wanted and prayed for, Jacque L. Thompson of Coatesville, PA, and her husband, Dennis, parents of her nephew, Keith Thompson of Coatesville, and niece, Beth A. Huston, of Newtown, PA.



Funeral arrangements are pending for interment for William and Beverly Cox, in St. Cecilia's cemetery in Coatesville, PA.









