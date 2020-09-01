1/1
Beverly Auchey
1937 - 2020
Beverly Auchey

Fayetteville -

Beverly A. (Jacobs) Auchey, 83, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Paramount Nursing Home, Fayetteville.

Beverly was born May 22, 1937, in Bangor, the daughter of the late Lewis and Lois (Klass) Jacobs.

Beverly was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, East Berlin, a 1955 graduate of East Berlin High School, and attended York College.

Beverly is survived by two daughters, Cindy L. St. Clair and her husband Gene of York Springs and Valerie J. Staines and her husband Scott of Carlisle, a son, Todd L. Auchey and his wife Tami of Fayetteville, six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and one sister, Bonnie Boyer of East Berlin.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM, at East Berlin Union Cemetery, with Pastor Susan J. McCarthy officiating . Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1016, East Berlin, PA 17316. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
