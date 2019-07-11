|
|
Bill J. Hughes, Sr.
Hanover - Bill J. Hughes, Sr., 90, of Hanover, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Hospital, Hanover. He was the loving husband of Betty L. (Myers) Hughes for 48 years. Born April 11, 1929 in Greenmount, N.C. he was the son of the late Lonas and Mary (Hughes) Hughes.
Bill served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed with Black and Decker then Caterpillar and then SKF in Hanover retiring in 1994. He was a member of Faith and Freedom Church, in Littlestown. He enjoyed golfing and watching NASCAR. Most of all he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Betty, Bill is survived by his children; Cathy Howes, Hanover, Terry Hughes, Manchester, MD and Bill Hughes, Jr., Spring Grove; step-children, Wayne Miller, New Oxford, Linda Norris Westminster, MD and Tammy Warner, Thomasville; 23 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Hughes, stepdaughter Cheryl Miller, great grandson Isaiah Lacks and siblings, Jay Lee Hughes, Barb Bailey and Maxine Riddle.
A service to celebrate the life of Bill Hughes will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Pastor Samuel Garrett officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Saturday from 12 noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
To share memories of Bill Hughes, Sr., please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 11, 2019