Bobby Denney
Hanover - Bobby G. "Bob" Denney, 80, of Hanover, passed peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover. He was the loving husband, for 49 years, of Patricia A. (Jennings) Denney of Hanover.
Born, June 8, 1939 in Lebanon, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Wilson Harden and Molly Frances (Ashworth) Denney.
Mr. Denney loved the Lord, his wife and fishing. He had a true passion for food and cooking and was a chef for more than 50 years. Bob enjoyed gardening flowers and tomatoes and singing gospel music.
In addition to his wife Patricia, Bob is survived by his children, Robin Kaleel and husband Ronald, Jacksonville, FL, Denise Dilonardio, Pasadena, MD, Charles "Chuck" Zellers and wife Machelle, Baltimore, MD, Joe Zellers and wife Suna, Westminster, MD, Cindy Wieger and husband Fred, Waubay, SD: and his grandchildren, Ryan, Kara, Nicholas, Justin, Elaine, Juliana, Matthew, Virginia, Olivia, Jonathon and Lydia; his great grandson, Jacob; and his sister, Sandra Anderson, Dickerson, TN. He was preceded in death by his son, Denzil Denney and siblings, Joyce Denney and Jim Denney.
A private service to celebrate the life of Bob Denney will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Harvest Time Temple Church, Hanover with Rev. Fred Mummert officiating.
Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bob Denney can be made to of Central PA, 3001 Old Gettysburg Road, Camphill, PA 17001
Published in Evening Sun from May 27 to May 28, 2020